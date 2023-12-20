Close
Congratulations: Frank Carlus, John Fox and award recipient Janet Goodall at the recent TDHS Staff and Volunteer Awards

Janet shows she cares

THE fifth annual Heart of Timboon and District Healthcare Service (TDHS) Staff and Volunteer Awards night was held recently.

20 December, 2023

WD News Publications

Road rehab under way across shire

Below average: Dams across the district did not get the expected rainfall throughout Spring this year.

Spring proved dry

WD News Publications

Lavender harvest success

A variety of market stalls were also on offer.

Timboon celebrates Christmas

TIMBOON was a hive of activity on Friday, with special guest Santa making an appearance to the delight of youngsters...

20 December, 2023

Cobden News

Joy and family fun in Cobden

CHRISTMAS spirit was alive and well in Cobden Sunday.

Cobden News

Would you like to join the circus?

HAVE you ever wanted to run away and join the circus?

Cobden News

Christmas fun

THIS time of year it is not unusual to see hay bales in paddocks

Longest Day: TDHS CEO Gary Castledine and Timboon Golf Club captain Ziggy Ziegelaar are encouraging residents to tee off for a good cause.

Tee off for a cause

TIMBOON and District Healthcare Services (TDHS) and Timboon Golf Club are teaming up together to host the Longest...

20 December, 2023

Cobden News

Carols to ring out in Cobden

COBDEN and district residents will be carolling their way closer to...

Cobden News

Cobden pair get into Christmas with a twist

MOO'VE over Myer windows, Cobden has its own spectacular home light and...

Cobden News

Full station at Cobden

COBDEN and surrounds are well protected with a full suite of police...

Fond farewell: Corangamite Shire director works and services Brooke Love has announced she has taken on a position at Warrnambool City Council.

Brooke Love says farewell to Corangamite

AFTER 18 years, Corangamite Shire Council director works and services Brooke Love is moving on to new challenges at...

20 December, 2023

local News

Council prepares to break for Christmas

CORANGAMITE Shire services will take a break over the festive season but...

Local News

Businesses to grow and proper

Commercial enterprises, entrepreneurs, creatives and community-led...

Local News

Ready Now grants help local groups

A SWAG of local clubs and groups received funding under the Corangamite...

Festive fun at little aths - feature photo

Festive fun at little aths

LAST Friday night was 91 athletes complete the last night of competition for the year prior to the Christmas break.

20 December, 2023

Cobden News

Stableford results from Cobden

FORTY-four players contested a green day stableford competition at the...

Cobden News

Player numbers grow at Cobden

THIRTEEN ladies participated in the December monthly medal at the Cobden...

Cobden News

Cobden tennis results

THE latest round of Cobden and District Tennis saw some good matches...

