Latest News
Janet shows she cares
THE fifth annual Heart of Timboon and District Healthcare Service (TDHS) Staff and Volunteer Awards night was held recently.
20 December, 2023
General News
Timboon celebrates Christmas
TIMBOON was a hive of activity on Friday, with special guest Santa making an appearance to the delight of youngsters...
20 December, 2023
Joy and family fun in Cobden
CHRISTMAS spirit was alive and well in Cobden Sunday.
Would you like to join the circus?
HAVE you ever wanted to run away and join the circus?
Christmas fun
THIS time of year it is not unusual to see hay bales in paddocks
Community
Tee off for a cause
TIMBOON and District Healthcare Services (TDHS) and Timboon Golf Club are teaming up together to host the Longest...
20 December, 2023
Carols to ring out in Cobden
COBDEN and district residents will be carolling their way closer to...
Cobden pair get into Christmas with a twist
MOO'VE over Myer windows, Cobden has its own spectacular home light and...
Full station at Cobden
COBDEN and surrounds are well protected with a full suite of police...
Council
Brooke Love says farewell to Corangamite
AFTER 18 years, Corangamite Shire Council director works and services Brooke Love is moving on to new challenges at...
20 December, 2023
Council prepares to break for Christmas
CORANGAMITE Shire services will take a break over the festive season but...
Local News
Businesses to grow and proper
Commercial enterprises, entrepreneurs, creatives and community-led...
Local News
Ready Now grants help local groups
A SWAG of local clubs and groups received funding under the Corangamite...
Sport
Festive fun at little aths
LAST Friday night was 91 athletes complete the last night of competition for the year prior to the Christmas break.
20 December, 2023
Stableford results from Cobden
FORTY-four players contested a green day stableford competition at the...
Player numbers grow at Cobden
THIRTEEN ladies participated in the December monthly medal at the Cobden...
Cobden tennis results
THE latest round of Cobden and District Tennis saw some good matches...