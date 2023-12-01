Latest News
“Trophy” trout lake needs help
ANGLERS that have enjoyed bountiful fish at Lake Bullen Merri are calling for Minister for Environment, Tourism, Sport and Outdoor Recreation Steve Dimopoulos, to free up funding
1 December, 2023
General News
Fashion and wine combine on Sunday
ALL roads lead to the Keayang Maar Vineyard this weekend for a celebration of women, wine, fashion and local business.
1 December, 2023
Local News
Council raises flag for 16 Days campaign
AN ORANGE flag was raised to mark the beginning of the Corangamite Shire...
Local News
Little artists on show
SAINT Patrick’s School celebrated their biennial Art’s Night last...
Local News
‘Carbon on Farm’ talk success
LISMORE Land Protection Group held a 'Carbon on Farm' event recently in...
Sport
Close volleyball in round eight
ROUND eight resulted in some tight games of volleyball in the Corangamite competition.
1 December, 2023
Action returns to Simpson Speedway
ACTION returns to the track at the Simpson Speedway this weekend, with...
Hindaugh calls time on brilliant career
CAMPERDOWN Golf Magpies Bowling Club stalwart Peter Hindhaugh called...
International honours for Josh
KARATE enthusiast Josh Wilkins has achieved his International Black Belt...