Hazardous algae blooms: With blue-green algae once again detected at Lake Bullen Merri, lake users are appealing to the Minister for Environment to free funding to save the lake

“Trophy” trout lake needs help

ANGLERS that have enjoyed bountiful fish at Lake Bullen Merri are calling for Minister for Environment, Tourism, Sport and Outdoor Recreation Steve Dimopoulos, to free up funding

1 December, 2023

Same people, new name: Meagan Compton, Bec Alexander and Shaun Moloney assures the community the business will remain the same, just under a new name.

Sewells celebrating new look

WD News Publications

A head-start on the shopping season

Annual appeal: Camperdown Motorcycle Club president Sam Argyle is calling for toy and food donations for the annual toy run.

Donate now to make Christmas brighter

Keayang Maar Vineyard will host a special ‘Fashion on the Lawn’ event this weekend.

Fashion and wine combine on Sunday

ALL roads lead to the Keayang Maar Vineyard this weekend for a celebration of women, wine, fashion and local business.

1 December, 2023

Council raises flag for 16 Days campaign

AN ORANGE flag was raised to mark the beginning of the Corangamite Shire...

Little artists on show

SAINT Patrick’s School celebrated their biennial Art’s Night last...

‘Carbon on Farm’ talk success

LISMORE Land Protection Group held a 'Carbon on Farm' event recently in...

WD News Publications

Close volleyball in round eight

ROUND eight resulted in some tight games of volleyball in the Corangamite competition.

1 December, 2023

Action returns to Simpson Speedway

ACTION returns to the track at the Simpson Speedway this weekend, with...

Hindaugh calls time on brilliant career

CAMPERDOWN Golf Magpies Bowling Club stalwart Peter Hindhaugh called...

International honours for Josh

KARATE enthusiast Josh Wilkins has achieved his International Black Belt...

