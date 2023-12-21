Close
Tis the season: Mortlake Christmas Carols drew one of its biggest crowds in recent memory to celebrate the festive season last week.

Carols captivate big crowd

MORTLAKE'S Christmas spirit was in display at the town's annual carols event last Friday.

21 December, 2023

Moving in: Cooinda unveiled its brand new, state-of-the-art specialist disability accommodation home an open day on Wednesday, as the finishing touches are placed.

Home sweet home

WD News Publications

Plans for 600,000 panel solar farm

WD News Publications

Council approves new vision for Terang

General News

New partnership: TMHS director of nursing Melissa Mitchell, Terang Medical Clinic’s Dr Tim Fitzpatrick and TMHS nurse unit manager Liz Mioduchowski have welcomed a new partnership with video-based emergency specialist provider My Emergency Doctor.

New partnership to boost hospital service

TERANG and Mortlake Health Service (TMHS) will expand its services provided to the community to take pressure off...

21 December, 2023

Mortlake News

Construction begins on Turn-In project

CONSTRUCTION began this month on a project which will support enough...

Mortlake News

Funds flow for emergency power source

MORTLAKE will have an additional layer of support for the community in...

local News

Violence rises against south west paramedics

AMBULANCE Victoria has called out “horrific behaviour” after south west...

Community

On display: Among the exhibitions of Mr Whitlock’s work has been a display at the old guide hall on The Promenade, Terang.

Artist leaves behind a gift

WHEN artist John Whitlock died earlier this year, he quietly left everything he owned as a parting gift to the Terang...

21 December, 2023

Council

Fond farewell: Corangamite Shire director works and services Brooke Love has announced she has taken on a position at Warrnambool City Council.

Brooke Love says farewell to Corangamite

AFTER 18 years, Corangamite Shire Council director works and services Brooke Love is moving on to new challenges at...

21 December, 2023

local News

Home services continue

MOYNE Shire councillors have voted to continue providing home and...

local News

Cash for carbon offset

MORE than 8000 new trees will be planted across Moyne Shire thanks to...

Sport

WD News Publications

Lions hold second spot

WITH eight wins on the board, the Noorat Terang Lions are holding on to second spot on the Warrnambool District...

21 December, 2023

Mortlake News

Shae makes rep squad

MORTLAKE’S Shae De Francesco has been named in Warrnambool and District...

Mortlake News

Confidence boost for Cats

MORTLAKE’S division one cricketers notched up win number three in front...

Mortlake News

Festive spirit on the greens

MORTLAKE bowlers are in the festive spirit and enjoyed a mixed bag of...

