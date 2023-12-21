Latest News
Carols captivate big crowd
MORTLAKE'S Christmas spirit was in display at the town's annual carols event last Friday.
21 December, 2023
General News
New partnership to boost hospital service
TERANG and Mortlake Health Service (TMHS) will expand its services provided to the community to take pressure off...
21 December, 2023
Construction begins on Turn-In project
CONSTRUCTION began this month on a project which will support enough...
Funds flow for emergency power source
MORTLAKE will have an additional layer of support for the community in...
Violence rises against south west paramedics
AMBULANCE Victoria has called out “horrific behaviour” after south west...
Community
Artist leaves behind a gift
WHEN artist John Whitlock died earlier this year, he quietly left everything he owned as a parting gift to the Terang...
21 December, 2023
Council
Brooke Love says farewell to Corangamite
AFTER 18 years, Corangamite Shire Council director works and services Brooke Love is moving on to new challenges at...
21 December, 2023
Home services continue
MOYNE Shire councillors have voted to continue providing home and...
Cash for carbon offset
MORE than 8000 new trees will be planted across Moyne Shire thanks to...
Sport
Lions hold second spot
WITH eight wins on the board, the Noorat Terang Lions are holding on to second spot on the Warrnambool District...
21 December, 2023
Shae makes rep squad
MORTLAKE’S Shae De Francesco has been named in Warrnambool and District...
Confidence boost for Cats
MORTLAKE’S division one cricketers notched up win number three in front...
Festive spirit on the greens
MORTLAKE bowlers are in the festive spirit and enjoyed a mixed bag of...